National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live. This year, National Night Out was held on August 3. It was a great event with an exceptional turn out. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve over 400 hamburgers and 400 hot dogs.
This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. Everything that was offered to the community of Coquille was free. We would like to thank the following major sponsors:
McKays Markets
First Community Credit Union
Umpqua Bank
Roseburg Forrest Products
Directors Mortgage
Coquille Tire
Richardson Recovery
Northwest BBQ
Coquille Valley Hospital and Auxiliary
Davis & Juul Insurance
Big Foot distributing
River Cities Realty
We would also like to thank the following people and/or business for coming out to support the local police department in this fantastic event:
Coquille Fire Department
Rotary
Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s
Coquille Police Department - Officer Pierce, Officer Cotter, Officer Makinson, Sergeant Miller, Officer Rowe, Officer Schiller, Officer Ulm, Officer Hyatt, Officer Heyer, K-9 Ares and Chief Sanders
Coquille Valley Garden Club
K- Dock
C.A.S.A
Veteran’s - Coquille VFW and VSO
Oregon State Police
Coos Foster Parent Association
Saw Dusters
United Way
Nancy Keller
Senior Life Solutions
Oregon Hunters Association – Tioga Chapter
Coquille Chamber of Commence
City – Kelly Benson, Michelle Cooper, Forrest Neuerburg, Mike Arellano, Judy Arellano
and Barbara Foord
Will Pope
Coquille Library
Art with a Saw – Tristin Lemmons
Oregon Dept of Fish and Wildlife
Graham Bay Area Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Boy Scouts of Coquille
And to anyone else that we may have missed.
National Night Out was a great event with fun community games and events for the kids and families of our wonderful community of Coquille. The city of Coquille offered free swimming and free skating. This is an exciting event that we get to put on in order to build a better partnership between community and police. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.
