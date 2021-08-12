National Night Out

The Coquille Police Department met with community members and served more than 400 hamburgers and hot dogs during National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live. This year, National Night Out was held on August 3. It was a great event with an exceptional turn out. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve over 400 hamburgers and 400 hot dogs.

This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community.  Everything that was offered to the community of Coquille was free. We would like to thank the following major sponsors:

McKays Markets

First Community Credit Union

Umpqua Bank

Roseburg Forrest Products

Directors Mortgage

Coquille Tire

Richardson Recovery

Northwest BBQ

Coquille Valley Hospital and Auxiliary

Davis & Juul Insurance

Big Foot distributing

River Cities Realty

We would also like to thank the following people and/or business for coming out to support the local police department in this fantastic event:

Coquille Fire Department

Rotary  

Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s

Coquille Police Department - Officer Pierce, Officer Cotter, Officer Makinson, Sergeant Miller, Officer Rowe, Officer Schiller, Officer Ulm, Officer Hyatt, Officer Heyer, K-9 Ares and Chief Sanders

Coquille Valley Garden Club

K- Dock

C.A.S.A    

Veteran’s - Coquille VFW and VSO

Oregon State Police

Coos Foster Parent Association

Saw Dusters

United Way

Nancy Keller

Senior Life Solutions  

Oregon Hunters Association – Tioga Chapter

Coquille Chamber of Commence

City – Kelly Benson, Michelle Cooper, Forrest Neuerburg, Mike Arellano, Judy Arellano

 and Barbara Foord

Will Pope

Coquille Library

Art with a Saw – Tristin Lemmons

Oregon Dept of Fish and Wildlife

Graham Bay Area Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Boy Scouts of Coquille

And to anyone else that we may have missed.

National Night Out was a great event with fun community games and events for the kids and families of our wonderful community of Coquille. The city of Coquille offered free swimming and free skating. This is an exciting event that we get to put on in order to build a better partnership between community and police. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.

1
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments