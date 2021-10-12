Join the Coos Watershed Association board and staff members to remove invasive plants and raise funds to support their important mission. Three fun events are slated: Saturday, October 16, Mingus Park, Coos Bay, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, October 18, Coos History Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday, October 20, Ferry Road Park, North Bend, 2-6 p.m.
In addition to helping remove invasive plants in our community, participants can ask questions of Coos WA board and staff, will have access to more information about the Coos WA’s wide variety of programs and benefits—plus a raffle.
Please bring your mask, gloves and water bottle, and dress for the weather. (To accommodate space limitations, please register for the Monday event at Coos History Museum through Eventbrite; other events are walk-in.)
The Coos Watershed Association is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps watershed residents work together to improve the health of the Coos Watershed. These efforts are rooted in science and driven by the belief that balance between economic and environmental interests is possible. The Coos WA does that by creating a local, non-governmental network and funding resource so that landowners can easily communicate their issues and opportunities, and can explore ideas and techniques for land management and watershed health. Visit https://cooswatershed.org/ for more information about the Coos WA.
For more information about this month’s Coos WA events, visit https://cooswatershed.org/#events
