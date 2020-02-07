COOS COUNTY — The Coos Watershed Association is asking for volunteers to help heel-in around 17,000 plants into raised beds at the association's native plant nursery.
The Matson Creek Native Plant Nursery is a 165-acre stretch of land neighboring a recently restored wetland that serves as CoosWA's primary source of native plants for restoration projects within the watershed. The nursery focuses on bare root stock and the plants will get used for all of Coos Watershed's restoration projects in 2020.
Riparian planting at the Coos Watershed Matson Creek Wetland Preserve.
Volunteers are needed on Monday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 22, and are asked to meet in the northwest corner the Coos Bay Fred Meyer parking lot to be shuttled over to the Matson Creek Wetland Preserve, where the native plant nursery is housed. Two sets of volunteers are needed for each day, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Meet the shuttle in the northwest corner of the Fred Meyer parking lot at 9:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. and look for the big grey CoosWA van. The van can only hold 10 people so some folks may need to carpool. Volunteers are welcome to stay for the entire event each day, which will occur rain or shine.
Volunteers are asked to RSVP on eventbrite.com to reserve their spot. Search for Native Plant Nursery-Volunteer Days.
Those attending are asked to come dressed to get dirty and wet and be ready to learn about native plants, the nursery and how the Coos Watershed gets native plants back out into the community through their projects. Bring sturdy shoes/boots that can get wet and a favorite pair of gloves. Those planning to stay for the whole event should bring a lunch to eat around noon. There will be hot drinks and snacks available for everyone who comes out.
For more information, email volunteer@cooswatershed.org, call 541-888-5922, or visit the Coos Watershed Association's website at www.cooswatershed.org.