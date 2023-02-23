scholarship
For the seventh year, the Coos Watershed Association and Villers Family of Blue Ridge Timber Cutting will offer a scholarship to a passionate and dedicated local student pursuing a career/degree in a natural resources field.

This scholarship honors the life of Teddy Villers, son of Mark and Adela Villers, who lost his life while working on a salmon habitat restoration project with his dad in September of 2015.



