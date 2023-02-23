For the seventh year, the Coos Watershed Association and Villers Family of Blue Ridge Timber Cutting will offer a scholarship to a passionate and dedicated local student pursuing a career/degree in a natural resources field.
This scholarship honors the life of Teddy Villers, son of Mark and Adela Villers, who lost his life while working on a salmon habitat restoration project with his dad in September of 2015.
Teddy had a strong curiosity and deep passion for the natural world and loved working in the woods on projects that improved the watershed for both wildlife and people.
The Villers family established a scholarship in Teddy’s name, which is awarded each year to a current high school senior or community college student (or recent graduate).
Applicants must either currently reside, or plan to attend college, within the Coos watershed geographical area (Coos Bay/North Bend and immediate surrounding area, including Charleston and Allegany).
Candidates must demonstrate passion for and commitment to pursuing post-secondary education from an accredited institution in the field of natural resources, such as environmental science, forestry, fish and wildlife, marine sciences, zoology, environmental policy, or other related fields.
The award amount this year is $3,000, and the application deadline is March 9 by 4 p.m. They will announce this year’s recipient at the Coos Watershed Association’s annual meeting on April 5. For more info about this scholarship and to apply, visit the Coos Watershed Association website: www.cooswatershed.org.
