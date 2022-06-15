Do you like plants? Gardening? Building things? Helping your community in a fun way? Listening to birdsong while you do all of the above? If so, the Coos Watershed Association hopes you'll sign up for a new opportunity they're offering this summer.
CoosWA operates a native plant nursery on the Matson Creek Wetland Preserve in Coos Bay and is looking for volunteers to help with projects such as building raised beds for propagation of dune plants, heeling in trees and other nursery maintenance activities. The property is in the middle of a wetland preserve, so you will also have the opportunity to watch birds and other wildlife and spend time in a beautiful part of the watershed.
WHEN: June 23 from 8 a.m.-noon, and again on July 28 and August 25.
WHERE: Off of Catching Slough; exact location and directions will be provided upon sign-up.
SIGN UP (required): Email Ed Cope at ecope@cooswatershed.org or call 541-888-5922 Ext. 305. RSVP by 5 p.m. on June 21. Feel free to email or call with questions.
To learn more about the Matson Creek Wetland Preserve and the role of native plants in watershed health, visit https://cooswatershed.org/what-we-do/plants/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In