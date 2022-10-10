On Saturday October 22, the Coos Watershed Association is hosting a stewardship event at Mingus Park followed by an after-party on the pool deck (no swimming, sorry). This event is a great chance to gather outdoors with Coos Watershed Association staff, board and community supporters while pulling ivy and planting native plants (noon to 4 p.m.) and enjoying live music and local food and drinks (4-7 p.m.)
Admission is free; food, drink, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The evening will end with the unveiling of the grand prize "art bike" from the Gorse Pedal & Pull event on October 15. Check out cooswatershed.org for more details. This event is sponsored by Civil West Engineering Services, Coos County and Weyerhaeuser.
