COOS BAY — There was no shortage of excitement and wonderment Saturday as hundreds of families gathered in Mingus Park to celebrate the third annual Mayfly Festival in Coos Bay.
The festival, which was hosted by the Coos Watershed Association, featured about a dozen interactive activity booths each of which offered attendees the chance to learn more about the county’s unique, diverse ecosystem.
Families gather at one of several booths Saturday during the third annual Mayfly Festival hosted by the Coos Watershed Association at Mingus Park.
“It’s fun seeing people connect with one another and really be a part of the festival," said Coos Watershed Association’s Education Program Leader Alexa Carleton. “We really worked hard to make it as interactive as possible and teach kids more about how the world works.”
The Cape Arago Audubon Society, the University of Oregon‘s Charleston Marine Life Center and Southwestern Oregon Community College were among the numerous community booths offering educational activities and information.
Each year the festival not only aims to connect the community with its surrounding watershed, but it also works to celebrate the county’s ever-growing population of environmentally-conscious youth.
Ryan Graham, a student at the Harding Learning Center, said he’s always had a passion for the outdoors and preserving the environment. Graham was joined by fellow classmates in showcasing their homemade planter boxes which were made from local, untreated cedar and filled with succulents.
As part of the Coos Watershed Association’s Community Stewardship Corps program, the students were able to create the planters as well as learn and develop skills needed to expand their environmental interests.
The festival also featured live music, multiple food vendors, a parade and information on the Coos Watershed Association’s upcoming 25th anniversary dinner. The dinner, which will be held at Black Market Gourmet in Coos Bay, will feature live music and an auction to raise funds toward its programs.
As of now ticket prices have not been set. However, anyone interested in learning more about the dinner or the Coos Watershed Association itself is encouraged to visit its Facebook page at https://ww\w.facebook.com/cooswa/.