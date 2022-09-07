This year, Coos County Historical Society is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Coos Bay Wagon Road. The Coos History Museum will be celebrating with events throughout the week alongside their annual fundraiser and educational programs.
September 18 - “150 Years Of History On The Coos Bay Wagon Road” - Presented by the Dora Friendly Club.
The Celebrate Coos History 2022 fundraiser will begin with an event that is taking place at the Dora Public Library in Dora at 2 p.m. This event will consist of a historical presentation, desserts and beverages. It will also serve as a fundraiser to benefit the Dora Friendly Club & Coos History Museum.
Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase a ticket and reserve a space, call the Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or go to: WWW.BIT.LY/3KXRJPC.
September 20 - Special Edition Tuesday Talk - “Beyond the Oregon Trail-In and Out of Coos County: A short history of local transportation” with Steve Greif.
The second event will take place both in person at the Coos History Museum and online via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. This Special Edition Tuesday Talk hosted by museum volunteer and local historian Steve Greif. Join the fun with a presentation, prizes, and pledges to help support the Coos History Museum.
Tickets are $7 per person with a $2 discount for members and online registrants. To purchase a ticket and reserve a space, call the Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or go to: WWW.BIT.LY/3CJRE9K.
September 24 - Annual Fundraiser and Auction - Celebrate Coos History 2022: Oregon Trail Coos County Edition
The third, final and major event will take place at the Coos History Museum between 5 and 7 p.m. This fun-filled evening will consist of an open house, including access to the exhibits and museum store and a chance to bid on exciting silent auction items. Appetizers, desserts provided by Chef Frank and the North Bend High School Culinary Class, and a no host bar will all be available as well. To top off the evening, join in on a themed activity for the evening: a trivia game inspired by Oregon Trail, but based on the local Coos Bay Wagon Road!
Tickets are $65 per person. To purchase a ticket and reserve a space, call the Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or go to: WWW.BIT.LY/3CJRE9K.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In