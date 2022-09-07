Coos Bay Wagon Road

This year, Coos County Historical Society is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Coos Bay Wagon Road. The Coos History Museum will be celebrating with events throughout the week alongside their annual fundraiser and educational programs.

September 18 - “150 Years Of History On The Coos Bay Wagon Road” - Presented by the Dora Friendly Club.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments