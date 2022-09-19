Coos History Museum on Front Street.JPG

Coos Bay's Front Street will see significant development in the new year, including a transportation study, the Coos Bay Village, a plaza at the Coos History Museum and more.

 Zack Demars, The World

The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM.

During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. 

