The Coos History Museum is hosting its next Fourth Friday Talk on September 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. This in-person program titled “Honoring our Medicine” and presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is related to the Healing Hands exhibit currently on display at the CHM.
During the talk, Ashley will share her Indigenous knowledge of the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area.
This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices and compresses.
This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022).
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In