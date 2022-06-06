Coos History Museum on Front Street.JPG

Coos Bay's Front Street will see significant development in the new year, including a transportation study, the Coos Bay Village, a plaza at the Coos History Museum and more.

The Coos History Museum will be hosting a Special Edition Tuesday Talk in light of the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration. The special program, “Working on Our Whiteness: White People Helping Each Other to Understand and Interrupt Racism” will be held June 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. This is an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project program facilitated by Professor of Sociology at Willamette University, Emily M. Drew. This program is free and open to all, but registration is required as space is limited to 25 participants. 

Join Drew as she facilitates a conversation with the community about one strategy to interrupt and dismantle racism. This discussion is an opportunity for white people to learn and work together to help develop an antiracist community. This conversation will provide a space for open and honest dialogue where leaders will welcome and encourage all to listen to each other as well as discuss with each other the topics at hand, all while following the lead of facilitator Drew. 

To register for this program, visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/working-on-our-whiteness) or register at the Coos History Museum’s front desk. You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.  

Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

