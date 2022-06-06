The Coos History Museum will be hosting the June First Tuesday Talk program on June 7th, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Speaker Pamela Athearn Filbert, a research volunteer with Oregon Black Pioneers, will present a talk titled “From West Virginia to Jimi Hendrix: Black Miners at Beaver Hill”.
This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.
Join Pamela for a talk about a local historical place called Beaver Hill. Learn about the town, the coal mine, and the diversity of the inhabitants. Specifically, Pamela will present about the significant Black population that lived and worked in Beaver Hill, including what their lives were like underground, in the town, and the continuing stories of Black miners and their families.
To register for this program please visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-jun-2022) or register at the Coos History Museum’s front desk. You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In