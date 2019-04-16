COOS BAY — Families can bring children to the go-at-your-own-pace “egg hunt” at the Coos History Museum this weekend.
On Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., children can look for egg images hidden throughout the exhibit space, said a press release from the museum. Egg photos are hidden both high and low, giving children of different ages a fun experience.
“At least one adult is needed for this family-friendly activity,” the release said. “To win a prize, egg-hunters must spot the eggs and mark those locations on a floor map.”
The “come when you can” format was designed to allow families to plan visits fitting their own schedules, and the format encourages groups of all ages to work as a team with no time constraints, the release said, adding that the activity is included in the standard admission fee.
The egg hunt is a change of pace for the museum staff as well, the release said.
“We’re so used to making things highly visible,” said Curator Debra Semrau in the release. “It’s fun to be hiding them instead.”