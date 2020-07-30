COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will reopen to the public beginning Saturday, Aug. 2, with restrictions in place.
All guests will be required to pre-register for their appointment and wear face coverings upon entry into the museum.
The decision to reopen the museum was made after weeks of planning by Coos History Museum Executive Director Marcia Hart and staff to assure the safety and health of the employees, volunteers and visitors.
Following Saturday’s reopening, Hart said the museum’s exhibits will be open for tour appointments Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the limited number of tours each day and social distancing requirements, the public is encouraged to schedule their visit online at https://cooshistory.org/visitor-appointments or by calling the museum at 541-756-6320. The museum store also will reopen, with no appointment necessary.
Each self-guided appointment allows one hour for visitors to view the museum’s exhibit hall, mezzanine level and a temporary exhibit in the Sprague Gallery, “Expanding Perspective on the Universe: 30 years of the Hubble Space Telescope.”
The Hubble Telescope exhibit is curated by Krystal Hopper and Dr. Aaron Coyner of the Physics and Engineering Department at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Student pieces are wide-ranging from traditional paintings and posters to digital media, augmented reality, and interactive pieces.
The museum reopening is made possible by funding from Oregon Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) of 2020.
The Coos Historical Society was established in 1981 and is the second-oldest historical society in the state. It is an Oregon 501c3 not for profit organization.
For more information about the society and Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In