The Coos History Museum, together with the Alonzo Tucker Task Force Committee are hosting Coos County’s first Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday June 19, with participation available both online and in person.
Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest national celebration marking the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has been commemorated since June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free- over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. Today the event is widely celebrated across the United States.
Juneteenth Celebration Itinerary:
Tuesday, June 15
Juneteenth Special Edition Tuesday Talk, 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Learn: A livestream webinar discussing the history, education, culture and significance on Juneteenth featuring special guest panelists:
Dr. Carol Bunch Davis, Texas A&M University, Galveston
Heather Coleman-Cox, Juneteenth Oregon
Jamar Ruff, Coos Head Food Co-Op and United Way of Southwestern Oregon
Taylor Stewart, Oregon Remembrance Project
Saturday, June 19 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Unveiling Ceremony, 10 – 11 a.m.
Witness: The unveiling of the Equal Justice Initiative Historical Marker acknowledging the lynching of Alonzo Tucker in Coos Bay and lynching throughout United States history. This portion of the event will be livestreamed. Please check our website for updates regarding in-person attendance.
Community Word Cloud, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Participate: Lend your words to our community word cloud. We invite event participants to help us commemorate this new event by contributing to a word cloud which will be made into digital artwork and a banner after the event. You can contribute online or in-person at the museum.
FREE Day at the Museum, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Experience: Visit Coos History Museum anytime throughout the day to celebrate Juneteenth with family and friends. Free entrance all day, the first 200 visitors will receive a Juneteenth take home kit featuring decorations, educational materials, swag and more. Check out the live music, the new Alonzo Tucker marker and story and enjoy our museum’s exhibits.
Covid-19 Guidelines for Juneteenth:
Please check our website and Facebook pages for more specific information regarding in-person attendance, we will update frequently to ensure we meet current Covid-19 guidelines for this event. Please maintain physical distancing and keep each other safe.
