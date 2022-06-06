Juneteenth

The Coos History Museum in partnership with the Juneteenth Celebration Committee is hosting Coos County’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18-19 as well as a special Tuesday Talk on June 14.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest national celebration marking the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has been commemorated since June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free - over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. Today the event is widely celebrated across the U.S. 

Coos History Museum is honored to bring the free weekend celebration to Coos County for the second year with fun, education, entertainment and activities for all.

Juneteenth Celebration Itinerary:

Tuesday, June 14

7 p.m. Special Edition Tuesday Talk - Working on Our Whiteness with Emily Drew from Oregon Humanities

Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cultural Community Festival 

A free day at the museum with music, food, arts, crafts and activities for all ages!

Music on the Plaza

Special Musical Guest Duo Allison Scull and Victor Martin

Guinean Dance Master and Drummer Alseny Yansane

Interactive musical performance “The Visit” by local artists Madi Christina Barrena and Michael Somers 

Juneteenth Celebrated in Food

Black Market Gourmet’s Chef Jardin Kazaar

Coos Head Food Co-Op’s Jamar Ruff

Arts & Crafts

Coos Art Museum’s Helping Hands with Valerie Flynn

Josie’s Art Lab Snippet of the Story Art Class inspired by artist Kara Walker with Josie Keating

More information and registration for classes and programs can be found on our website (cooshistory.org/juneteenth-celebration).

Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

