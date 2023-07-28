The staff and board of Coos History Museum have a mission to create a better understanding of life in Coos County and Oregon’s South Coast.
They do this by collecting and preserving stories, artifacts, photographs, and documents, and by creating opportunities for people to interpret them in thought-provoking and engaging ways.
Heather Christenbury recently stepped into the executive director position at the museum. She began as a curator at the museum in 2021 and took over as interim director when the previous leader retired.
As a former anthropologist and museum curator, Christenbury brings a unique expertise to the position. The museum professional is trained to both showcase and preserve historical items.
The local history museum collections now include more than 50,000 objects and more than 250,000 images that illuminate the cultural history of the Coos region and south coastal Oregon.
“I’m trained to know what is best for materials, from metals all the way up to wood, silk and textiles and how exactly they need to be cared for,” Christenbury said.
She is also familiar with the museum inventory, and how different collections are rotated and displayed. Historical items in the museum are also used for research purposes, she said.
Christenbury’s early career in anthropology took her all around the world and she often found herself in museums. But it wasn’t until she moved with her husband to England that she became a full-time museum curator.
“I went to volunteer in a museum in Cambridge and they ended up offering me a job,” she said.
When Christenbury returned to the states five-years-later, she decided to get her master’s degree because she wanted to continue pursuing a career in museums.
Christenbury said being a military wife – and the moves that come with it – taught her to be adaptable and fit in to new surroundings. This has been helpful in her latest transition to executive director at Coos History Museum.
“As a military spouse, I have had to change jobs many, many times, so I’m very good at getting in there and getting things done,” she said.
When her husband retired from the military, the couple wanted to find a more long-term place to live and work, and they were both attracted to the Oregon Coast.
The executive director said when she first moved to Oregon a few years ago, she was really impressed with the Coos History Museum.
“I did a lot of research before I came here and I just think it's a gorgeous museum. You come inside and this is beautiful. I hope it becomes the premier museum of the Southern Oregon Coast,” she said.
As executive director of the Coos History Museum, fundraising has become a major focus of Christenbury’s current position.
The museum depends on the support of their members, donors, sponsors, volunteers, board of trustees and staff to keep it going.
“We want to look at how we can do things a little differently, and create a solid and stable plan to get through the coming years,” Christenbury said.
“It’s been really great working with the board because we've all had really open, transparent conversations about where we've been and where we want to go – and that's really important,” she added.
The Coos History Museum staff and volunteers offer many ways for the community to get involved, from visiting the museum itself, to holding first-Tuesday talks on a variety of subjects throughout the year, as well as providing education and hands-on fun through their explorers club.
The next Coos History Museum First Tuesday Talk will be on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Author Bonnie Henderson will present “6,000 Years of the Oregon Coast Trail,” delving into the world-class long-distance hiking trail that spans the coast from the Columbia River to the California border.
This program will be hosted in-person and is open to the public with an admission price of $7 for non-members and is free for CHM members.
The Coos History Museum is located at 1210 N Front St in Coos Bay.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state.
For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org.
