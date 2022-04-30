The Coos History Museum will be hosting the May First Tuesday Talk program on May 3 at 6 p.m. Mitzi Loftus, retired teacher, public speaker and author will provide a talk titled, “Far East Beginnings to Present Days.”
The program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Registration for the presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person and $5 for non-members attending online.
Once a Coos Bay resident, Loftus will speak about her family’s history and journey from Japan to Oregon. She will also provide insight into her personal story growing up in Oregon, and what it was like for her and her family during an important time in U.S. and Oregon history, and beyond.
To register for the program, visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-may-2022) or register at the Coos History Museum’s front desk.
You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state.
For additional information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
