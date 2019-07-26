COOS BAY — With all the development and revitalization projects happening on Front Street, the Coos History Museum looks to improved access and more traffic to the museum.
“The Coos History Museum is totally excited about the potential for Front Street,” Coos History Museum board member Steve Grief said.
The museum also has some interest in the improvements being made to Front Street for historical reasons. Being able to bring more folks to the museum will allow for more people to learn the waterfront’s history.
“Front Street was the heart and soul of downtown Marshfield until the fire of 1922. After the fire a lot of businesses moved inland,” Grief said.
The Coos History Museum opened its doors in 2015, and according to Grief they always hoped the museum would be part of the revitalization of Front Street.
“If you think about how many people who stay at the Red Lion over here, and then you think about how those people might be able to get to the waterfront easily ... You don’t cross here. Those people can see the museum, but without the future stoplight, there is a hard time crossing over here,” Grief said.
The stoplight being put in on U.S. Highway 101 at Hemlock Avenue is something the museum is really excited about. The light is being put in to provide pedestrian access to Front Street, so that folks on foot can enjoy all the new things the waterfront has to offer.
“In our mind, having improved pedestrian access will mean a lot to the revitalization of Front Street,” Grief said.
Accordingly, more traffic coming to the museum means the museum makes more money, and can work toward developing bigger and better exhibits in the future.
Grief thinks the development of Front Street will allow locals and tourists alike to learn about the history of the industrial waterfront.
“I think it’s important for people to be reminded that the cars and trucks we see on Highway 101 wasn’t the way we got around even 70 years ago. In fact, back then the water was the highway. Right now there are hundreds of cars driving past us a day, but 100 years ago there would have been hundreds of boats passing by us,” Grief said.