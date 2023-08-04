After a four-year hiatus, Coos History Bus Tours are back. Join Anne Guerin and Bill Mast as they lead a scenic history tour of the Middle Fork of the Coquille River on Saturday, August 5.
The tour will be departing from the Coos County Logging Museum in Myrtle Point at 10 a.m, with stops at Sugarloaf, Bridge, Camp Myrtlewood, the Waterman Ranch at Bancroft, the historic Remote Store, a former Civilian Conservation Corps camp and mill sites on Upper Rock Creek and Sandy Creek. Local residents Greg Lancaster, Stan and Linda Waterman, and John and Margaret Jones will provide commentary.
