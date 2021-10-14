This year, Coos County Historical Society is celebrating its 130th anniversary. The society and the Coos History Museum are taking a whole month to acknowledge the milestone alongside its annual fundraiser and educational programs.
Let’s take a look back at who the society is, then and now.
To kick off the big 130, the society is hosting two fun social media contests themed around historical Coos County black and white photos.
Pop on to Coos History Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages to join in and win prizes.
History Trivia Tuesday Contest
Look for Tuesday’s photo trivia posts beginning October 12, and comment your answer correctly to be in to win. A new winner will be chosen every week.
- Check out the three photos for each themed week
- Comment on the CHM posts with your answer for each photo and tag Coos History museum with the hashtag: #CoosHistory130
- That’s it. You are in to win. Watch the stories to see who was the first to get all three answers correct
Throwback Thursday Photo Recreation Contest
Every Thursday CHM will post three historical photos for you to re-create and submit. Here are the rules:
- Your photos must be black and white
- Post on your page and tag Coos History Museum with the hashtag: #CoosHistory130
- That’s it. You are in to win. Watch their stories for voting opportunities and winner announcements
Coming up:
- View the online auction, register to bid, and make a donation - auction goes live October 30 at 5 p.m. and runs through November 5 at 7 p.m.
- Join the society for a week of events, both in-person and online to mark the occasion. Participate in black and white themed cooking, art, photography classes and more
- Learn about and celebrate the last 130 years with bookend programs on October 30 and November 5, including the history of the last 130 years, volunteer awards ceremony and a CHM open house during the November 5 Coos Bay Wine Walk
Follow the Coos History Society on
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cooshistorymuseum
Online Auction: https://onlinefundraiser.events/CelebrateCoos2021
Established in 1891, the Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state.
