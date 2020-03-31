COOS COUNTY — During the current health crisis, Coos Health and Wellness will continue to offer mental health and behavioral health services online and by telephone.
“The reason we’re moving mostly to telehealth medicine is to comply with executive orders and reduce all in person contact when possible,” said Florence Pourtal-Stevens, public health director for CHW.
Most of the services offered by CHW have moved online and to telephone services as a way to keep the community safe.
CHW has not seen a noticeable uptick in people looking to its mental health services to deal with stress associated with COVID-19.
“From the last briefing we got from our mental health director on Friday, there didn’t seem be an uptick,” Pourtal Stevens said.
However, CHW's Public Information Officer Eric Gleason said he believes as this progresses there may be an increase in people who are calling the CHW crisis line to deal with stress associated with the pandemic.
"If you or a loved one need services please do not hesitate to call our office at 541-266-6700 for appointment information and telehealth options," Gleason said.
For those who are in crisis, CHW's 24-hour crisis line at 541-266-6800 is also always available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In