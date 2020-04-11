COOS BAY — It was an ideal time to get an emergency shelter.
After a grant from the Department of Homeland Security was approved last October, this week Coos Health and Wellness received an emergency shelter. While there is no immediate need for this shelter Phillip Nel, the Coos Health and Wellness emergency preparedness manager, was pleased to have it.
“I like having equipment, supplies for an emergency before it happens and we didn’t have anything significant other than a few first aid bags,” said Nel, who wrote the grant.
For Nel, who led a group of volunteers in putting it up and taking it down on Thursday, the appeal of this particular tent was in its versatility.
The shelter measures out to be 18 feet by 35 feet and is more building than tent. There are two panels of walling that go up, windows and a spot for the HVAC and generator that came with the $75,000 shelter. Additionally there is a 26-foot trailer that will accompany the shelter plus multiple entries and a vestibules that can be added.
“It’s also big enough to function as a first aid station or command station or any of those upper level functions. But also as a medical aid station. We can put a mini ER in here, emergency room or we can even do like an operating room,” said Nel. Two to eight medical beds can be used at once for medical purposes or up to 20 people can be inside to use it as an emergency shelter.
On Thursday, a crew of about 10 volunteers from various organizations put up and took down the tent outside of Coos Health and Wellness.
“And this is the first time we put it up. Ever. No one has been trained, they still have to get the training. I think once we have the training and have practiced a few times then we’ll be able to put it up with fewer people and same or shorter time,” said Nel.
“We’ve been working together to work more as an integrated whole. Instead of (Community Emergency Response Team) on their own and (County Emergency Management) on their own, instead of silos we want more of a meshed, joint approach. We just complement each other so much better.”
While this tent is for various emergencies such as a natural disaster, it was clear that this shelter would be an aid for local hospitals if they were to become overrun with the coronavirus.
“For the moment, if we do have a need for medical surge on the hospitals where the capacity on the hospital patient load is over run, more patients than what the hospital has capacity for, we will put this tent up and add capacity to that specific hospital,” said Nel.
