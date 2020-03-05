COOS COUNTY — In response to the global coronavirus outbreak, Coos Health and Wellness has been presenting information to local municipalities in order to raise awareness and to help them craft policies.

Tuesday, the Coos County Commissioners proposed an Isolation and Quarantine Policy. The policy sites Oregon Revised Statue 433, which gives the county, as a public health authority, the power to in limited circumstances require the emergency quarantine and isolation of individuals.

Homeless advocates evaluate coronavirus threat Local homeless advocates are “aware and alert” as they work to keep transients healthy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Adoption of the policy allows mandatory testing, treatment and quarantine when conditions are of public health importance.

It is important to note that the county is required to seek compliance before using procedures set forth by the policy.

Furthermore, the proposed policy does not give the county new powers, but sets forth an orderly process for the county to follow if it’s required to implement relative provisions of state law.

Coos Health and Wellness on Tuesday also presented to the Coos Bay City Council, informing councilors about the coronavirus and reminding councilors and the public to wash their hands.

Coronavirus town hall to be held next week A coronavirus town hall is being held next week at the North Bend Community Center.

One of the points that Coos Health and Wellness stressed was that if someone thinks they might have the coronavirus to call their healthcare provider and explain their symptoms, and not to go in to the emergency room.