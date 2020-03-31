COOS COUNTY — During the COVID-19 public health crisis, Coos Health & Wellness will be holding virtual town hall meetings via Facebook Live each Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
This will be an hour to discuss changes in COVID-19 guidance, federal, state and local directions for consumers and the chance to ask questions to local public health professionals. .
Those who don't have Facebook can watch CHW's live stream. Head to the CHW Facebook page and wait for the live stream to start, then click on the video to tune in.
Anyone interested in asking questions in advance can email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us or ask during the live feed in the comments section.
Citizens with questions for local public health officials are encouraged to tune in and ask questions in the comment section.
To subscribe to the daily situation status report and stay informed on COVID-19 updates as well as receive relevant public service announcements go to the CHW COVID-19 webpage. Emails are sent Monday-Friday at 8 p.m.
