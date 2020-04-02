SOUTH COAST – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, stores around the world have dealt with inventory shortages and lack of supplies, as people buy in bulk to stock up for isolation. In response, Coos Health and Wellness is encouraging the South Coast community to refrain from excessive purchasing and hoarding supplies.
According to Florence Pourtal-Stevens, public health director for Coos Health and Wellness, it’s an issue of community spirit. She said she understands the uncertainty and concern people are experiencing and that they want to be prepared for whatever happens.
“That’s perfectly fine to ensure that your household would have the necessary supplies for that period of time,” Pourtal-Stevens said. “However, it has been reported to us that people are purchasing all of the meat that’s available in the store, storing things for long set of time, or hoarding toilet paper.”
She continued that while stocking up for two weeks is fine, buying out all of a given item is excessive and hurts others in the community. She added that it’s good some people have the resources to buy supplies for a month or more, but it’s important to remember there are people who aren’t as fortunate and aren’t able to stock up for long periods.
When people buy supplies excessively, CHW says it increases work and stress for truck drivers and store employees to re-stock the shelves. It also makes things harder on vulnerable individuals in the community, such as the elderly, disabled, and immuno-compromised, as they have to search a number of stores to find things.
Pourtal-Stevens recalled there have also been reports of health care workers coming off long shifts and needing to go to the store, but only finding empty shelves. She said this makes it harder for people fighting to treat the virus to keep up their own household supplies.
“I hope people realize that the excessiveness of their actions might really compromise somebody else’s ability to sustain their family and themselves,” Pourtal-Stevens said. “Yes, this is stressful. Yes, let’s be prepared. Yes, let’s think about our community members and make sure that our behavior is not going to be detrimental to somebody else’s ability to feed themselves.”
CHW asks that people shop for the most immediate needs of their household. They said this will allow both stores and health care providers to best serve the community, as well as being good for everyone’s health.
