SOUTH COAST — During the COVID-19 health crisis, Coos Health and Wellness’s drop-in clinics with the HIV Alliance have been temporarily canceled. Instead, CHW and the Alliance are offering free home HIV test kits.
The take home test is orally administered. Dane Zahner, prevention and education manager with HIV Alliance, said it uses a simple cheek swab that’s put in a testing solution for 20 minutes to get results. There are also quick blood tests that can be done, though they are mainly used in a clinic setting.
“They’re really simple and easy to use and come with clear instructions on how to actually implement the test,” said Zahner, of the tests.
A take home test can be ordered by visiting takemehome.co or emailing dzahner@allianceor.org. The tests are free and all paperwork can be filled out at home.
Any questions can be emailed to covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us or visit the CHW COVID-19 update page at cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19.
“It’s a great resource for people, especially with COVID-19, that need to test,” Zahner said, recalling how difficult it can be to get in to see a doctor. “At this point in time, it just really offers an opportunity for someone to know their status comfortably in their home.”
Though Zahner said the tests are fairly self-explanatory, HIV Alliance is able to walk people through administering it.
The HIV Alliance’s services are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which are free. Their staff is available to work with people to meet their needs and make sure they have access to tests, medication, counseling, and other services.
The Alliance is also able to help people get in touch with doctors, get insured, and get access to other programs to assist with staying healthy. Zahner said the best way to prevent exposing people to HIV, or getting infected, is being prepared and knowing status. Many methods of prevention, condoms, lubricant, etc. are available through HIV Alliance.
