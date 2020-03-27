COOS COUNTY — After many in the community expressed concern regarding a door-to-door quarantine preparedness assessment proposed by Coos Health and Wellness, the survey will no longer be conducted.
“Unfortunately, there’s not really another way do that survey and have it be reliable information in terms of it being representative of our county,” Coos Health and Wellness epidemiologist Brian Leon said.
The survey was designed to follow the Centers for Disease Control, and is known as Community Assessment of Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER. Coos Health and Wellness had planned on starting this door to door survey on Sunday, March, 29.
Since the survey has been canceled, Coos Health and Wellness will be looking at other data its collected about the Coos County to estimate need.
“There are certainly proxy indicators that we can be looking at, for instance we already know, based on available sources of information, how many folks have needed food assistance regularly. We can get some accurate data on additional unemployment claims,” Leon said.
