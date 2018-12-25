COOS COUNTY — After the New Year, Coos Health and Wellness is getting a new director.
Mike Rowley is replacing longtime director Ginger Swan on Jan. 16.
When he sat down with The World to talk about his plans for CHW, he laughed as Swan gave him some advice, which was, “Make sure you have a good sense of humor. You will need it.”
Rowley began his career in the Medford area as a staff accountant and was moving up in the company over the years. That is, until he began to have trouble with one of his kidneys.
“It was scary,” he remembered. “I went into the hospital for kidney failure and had a transplant. It got me thinking differently.”
He moved to work at an OBGYN office where he decided that he wanted to do more for the community.
“Being in a healthcare setting, the work is more fulfilling when you’re helping people rather than helping someone make money,” he said.
Rowley joined the CHW team in 2001 as the finance manager. While Swan moved CHW forward in leaps and bounds with new programs, employee and customer growth, and into a larger building to streamline services, Rowley worked behind the scenes to help make sure it could all be afforded.
As he put it, he wanted to step into the role of director to ensure that CHW continued offering good service.
“I like the clients we serve,” he said. “And I want to continue what Ginger started with the community. I care about our staff and wanted to make sure they have a good working environment and have opportunities as well.”
Swan told The World that she has watched Rowley go beyond just his financial responsibilities.
“Mike is the one who got engaged in trauma-informed care and initiated having Trauma-Informed Care Oregon do a walkthrough of the new building,” she said. “No one else thought about doing that. He is very innovative and on top of the newest research.”
Rowley said he intends to continue Swan’s work with integrated physical health, as well as move CHW in the direction to include substance abuse care and oral health.
“When one person comes in, we treat the client as one whole person and not segmented into one area or another,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead. To the community, I will be easy to work with and am hoping to work with the community like Ginger did.”