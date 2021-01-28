Coos Head Food Co-op turns half a century old

COOS COUNTY ─ The Coos Head Food Co-op is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“The whole concept is ‘community,’ where everybody knows one another and in the middle of the day stop and talk to one another,” said Stephen Procunier, former board member of the community-owned cooperation. “…That’s been forgotten in our culture and it’s why we’re promoting (our anniversary) because this is such a community process of involvement.”
Jamar Ruff, outreach coordinator for Coos Head, said the 50-year anniversary is a “remarkable thing.” Not only is Coos Head the oldest operating natural food store on the southern Oregon coast, he explained, but “it started from humble beginnings.”
Organic food, strong community
What began in a garage on Marion Street now works with over 90 different businesses and farmers who produce organic food locally, with an additional 380 farmers across the state.
“It was started by Bob Henderson,” Procunier said, looking back on the cooperation’s roots which began in 1971. “(Henderson) started the first buy-in club, a group that went together to get better buying power by buying in group.”
He heard stories of the cooperation having begun even earlier, “uncovering that it started in downtown Coos Bay, in the back of a store … that sold water beds,” he said. “One lady shared with me that she used to go in and get brown rice from the back of the store.”
Deb Krough, a former manager at Coos Head, pointed to how it moved between a corporation and not-for-profit over the years. It moved back to a corporation in 2010 and survived the ups and downs of the economy, something she attributed to the sense of loyalty the community has for Coos Head.
“…The community owns it,” she said. “People look at who they are supporting when they make a purchase, the local vendors like our produce and meat vendors.”
She said one of the corporation’s major suppliers is Valley Flora, a farm in the Langlois area that sells to Coos Head and local restaurants.
“That is their livelihood,” Krough said. “The benefits to us and our owners is people get fresh-served produce, lots of strawberries in the spring that aren’t shipped from far away. We get them the day after they’re picked… People want to support the quality of their food and like that they are in control, they have a voice in their store.”
Ruff explained the co-op was brought up by “like-minded folks who came together and wanted access to organic food and to know where their food came from….”
And for Procunier, he was one of those people. When he moved the Coos County, the first two things he sought out was a good mechanic and good food. Procunier described the Coos Head as not only a place to get the kind of food he liked, but it was a social hub.
“We’d have huge potlucks together and barn dances up on Catching Slough,” he remembered. “There’d be music and (people would) get together on Saturday night and there would be a band and a fundraiser for the co-op. It was a very big focal point … socializing.
“Now that’s what we’re trying to rekindle,” he said, stating that he wants to see the 50th anniversary celebration to be “a community event rather than our event.”
The community-owned shop usually holds its birthday bash in February, but Ruff said COVID-19 has made them think outside of the box this year.
“We will celebrate from February to October,” Ruff said, pointing out that October is National Co-op Month. “We aren’t going to just focus on the party but focus on the history and education.”
To commemorate the anniversary, every month from February to October the co-op will highlight an educational point, a theme, and have raffles.
“We won’t reveal yet when the raffle is, but there will always be things happening as the month goes by (because) you can’t celebrate 50 years in one month,” Ruff said. “Our mission this year is to continue to love communities across the coast by actively contributing to the health of all inhabitants (with) wholesome and organic natural food.”
The co-op’s future
More recently, the co-op partnered with similar food co-ops in Medford and Ashford during the Oregon wildfires to make sure people were still fed.
“We were cooperating among the co-ops, working together, because we have concern for all communities,” Ruff said. “Food access is huge. When we first went into the quarantine and the food banks were being hit hard, the co-op did a round up for South Coast Food Share and that shows how we can help local organizations as well.”
Coos Head General Manager Patrick Franks has been with the co-op for four years ever since it moved to its current location on 2nd Street in Coos Bay. Initially, he remembered the community “loving this location” but then competition moved in and took “a chunk of the business.”
“We lost 25 to 30 percent (of the business),” Franks said. “The growth has been on hold as we revamp the competition and figure out what we need to do. A couple years … it was tough.”
Then when the pandemic hit, Franks said business picked up. Now the co-op is making plans on putting in a hot and cold bar deli at the store. It was something about to be kicked off last year, but was delayed when COVID-19 struck.
“That put a hold on it,” he said. “Restaurants like that – serve your own style – will be a little while before people trust it again. It might be 2022 or 2023 until we do that.”
In the meantime, Franks said the co-op would like to develop the backroom into a commercial kitchen where to-go food can be made hot.
“I think in the Coos Bay area, that is something that is missing,” he said. “There’s a lot of planning involved and looking into how we want to set that up, so it will take time.”
To any local farmers, Franks said the co-op is looking for an egg producer as well. To become a supplier, contact the store at 541-756-7264.
“We’re looking for mostly organic or organic processes,” he said. “If (a local farmer) does the natural processes, we’re willing to take them on as a vendor.”
Franks invited anyone in the community to become a member, though “you don’t have to be a member to shop.”
For more information about the co-op and how to become a member, visit coosheadfood.coop/about-coos-head-food-co-op.
“It’s open for everyone,” Franks said and thanked the co-ops members and customers for bringing them to its 50th anniversary.
“We’re there for the community,” Procunier said. “It is a community-based business and will always be.”
