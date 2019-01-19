COOS BAY — Coos Head Food Co-op hosted a health workshop Saturday focused on promoting the medicinal use of herbs and essential oils.
Jennifer Head, a wellness advocate with essential oil company doTerra, led the free event where she showcased to customers as they walked in a range of essential oils, their uses and an array of informational brochures.
“I started using essential oils over 20 years ago,” Head said. “At the time, I didn’t understand all of its health benefits and primarily used them because the smelled really nice. Recently, I’ve began using them for personal health issues and it’s really strengthened by relationship with the oils.”
Head, who has a PHD in biology from the University of Oregon, said the goal for the event was really to educate community members on the different uses for the oils and how exactly they work. For Saturday’s workshop, she focused on how the oils can be used to manage stress, anxiety and sleep issues.
“We talked about the link between essential oils and emotions and how odor molecules are processed in a similar way in your brain as emotions are,” Head said. “Scents can trigger memories and the emotions attached to them.”
At the moment, Head added she is currently working with the Co-op on hosting an additional workshop in February later in the day to reach a wider audience and to go over a boarder range of health issues.
“I really like to empower people to take their health into their own hands and use plants medicinally to protect themselves,” Head said. “If I can help one person than it’s totally worth it.”
For more information on future events at the Coos Head Food Co-op or when the next essential oil workshop will take place, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coosheadfoodcoop/.