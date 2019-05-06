COOS COUNTY — The Coos Forest Protective Association is reminding the public to be careful when conducting private debris burns.
“Firefighters from CFPA and local (Rural Fire Departments) have been busy recently with debris burning-related fires,” said a press release from the CFPA. “With the current weather, fuel conditions have been drier than normal. Combined with the strong winds, residents have had their debris burns escape control, causing wildfires.”
One of the recent fires broke out last week in Greenacres when a private burn spread into Greenacres Auto Wrecking. It caught several vehicles on fire and caused a propane tank to explode.
“While debris burning is still allowed, anybody contemplating burning under the current conditions needs to be aware that they are required to maintain control of their burn at all times,” the release said, and listed reasons why some lose control. These include burning in high winds, not having adequate resources to maintain control of the burn, burning in a poor location, and not being in attendance of the burn.
“Consequences for failing to burn safely can include citations, as well as being billed for fire suppression costs,” the release said.
For more information on fire prevention, contact CFPA at www.coosfpa.net, the Closure Line at (541) 297-1789, or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.