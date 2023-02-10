Estuary map

Members of the Bay Area community are invited to Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Umpqua Hall to view a suite of updated maps describing the Coos estuary and surrounding communities.

An informal opening will be held February 15 from 4-7 p.m. when members from the Partnership for Coastal Watersheds, including Coos County planning staff, will be in attendance to answer questions and collect comments related to the maps.



