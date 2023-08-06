Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC) is excited to announce its upcoming Member Appreciation Days- Brats & Kilowatts, a series of events dedicated to expressing gratitude for the continued support and trust of our valued members.

The events will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00p.m. on the following dates and locations:

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments