Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC) is excited to announce its upcoming Member Appreciation Days- Brats & Kilowatts, a series of events dedicated to expressing gratitude for the continued support and trust of our valued members.
The events will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• Monday, August 7 - Coquille
• Tuesday, August 8 - Gold Beach
• Wednesday, August 9 - Brookings
• Thursday, August 10 - Port Orford
Member Appreciation Days are an opportunity for CCEC to express our heartfelt appreciation to our incredible members. We have planned a variety of activities for all ages and interests, so there’s something for everyone to do.
