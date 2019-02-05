COOS BAY — Anne Craig believes in the power of paying it forward.
“I’ve discovered through my own life that when you are hurting the most the best way to heal is to give,” said Craig. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have so many people give to me that I wanted to do the same.”
After watching a recent TV news report of a man in Eugene donating free haircuts to the homeless, Craig said she was inspired to follow suit. The former teacher turned cosmetologist decided now was the time to take action and pay it forward.
In January, Craig visited The Nancy Devereux Center in Coos Bay and offered free cosmetology services to a number of its clients. Craig, who specializes in manicures and pedicures, set up a temporary station at the center and opened it up for anyone interested in her services.
“I saw about six women who all wanted nail polish,” said Craig. “Everyone was so excited and happy. No one walked away feeling bad.”
For about four hours, Craig catered and listened to clients from the center as she worked on their requested services. As the day wore on, she said she learned about each client’s unique story and some of the challenges they’ve faced.
“I understand what emotional trauma, grief and losing your security feels like,” said Craig. “But, when the worst happens you pick up your shield and you walk through it…maybe you don’t see the forests through the trees or the light at the end of the tunnel, but you have to believe it’s going to be OK.”
Craig has lived in Coos County for about 40 years. Before becoming a cosmetologist, she earned her teaching degree at Southwestern Oregon Community College and taught for about 10 years at both Sunset Middle School and Blossom Gulch Elementary in Coos Bay.
As a mother and grandmother, Craig said family has always been important to her as well as teaching and serving others. In between her time at Evy’s Salon in Bandon and her in-home visitations, Craig said she will continue to donate her services at least once a month at The Devereux Center.
She said she hopes her volunteer work will inspire others to follow along and sparks community members to pursue their own ways of paying it forward.
“You can be a miracle in somebody’s life,” said Craig. “It only takes one person to give others hope and joy and you can be that person. You can spread that love.”