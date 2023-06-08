Arrested

Burnett is being held pending arraignment with a $250,000.00 bail.

A 33-year-old rural Coos County woman is facing multiple sex charges following her arrest June 6.

A Coos County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states 33-year-old Sarah Burnett was arrested in Hauser by a deputy serving a warrant for her arrest.

