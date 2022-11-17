A Coos County woman died November 9, while incarcerated in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died and, as with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the medical examiner will determine cause of death.
Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018, from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. Kohl was 39 years old.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 12 institutions across the state.While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility is a multi-custody prison located in Wilsonville accommodating 1,260 adults in custody. The prison has cell and dormitory housing, work programs, skills training, treatment programs, health services, religious services, physical plant, a central records unit, and administrative areas. CCCF participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises, including a contact center, auto CAD, and document scanning. In addition, CCCF houses the state’s intake center (CCIC), which provides intake and evaluation of all individuals committed to state custody by the courts. The intake center houses approximately 400 adults in custody. CCCF’s minimum facility opened in 2001, and the medium facility opened in 2002.
