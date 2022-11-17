Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A Coos County woman died November 9, while incarcerated in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.

Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died and, as with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the medical examiner will determine cause of death.

