COOS COUNTY — By the end of summer, the Coos County Syringe Disposal Plan will be in full swing.
Coos County went from having no syringe disposal opportunities for the public to having nine boxes ordered for people in a matter of two months. The first four boxes, where used syringes can be safely dropped off, are to be installed at separate locations throughout the Bay Area at the end of August.
“It makes me proud of the community to see this happen so quickly,” said Kate Frame, the prescription drug overdose prevention coordinator at Advanced Health. “We started looking at how to do syringe disposal a couple months ago. It’s something the Drug Disposal Coalition has been working on over the years.”
The Drug Disposal Coalition already has medical take-back, but Frame pointed out there was no infrastructure for syringe disposal.
“Even diabetics have a hard time,” she said. “They don’t have a way to get rid of them. Les Sanitation has a service, but it is expensive and people who inject don’t have a way to get rid of them, so they throw them away in the woods or, I recently heard, next to one of the ballfields.”
Frame, along with HIV Alliance that does the naxlone training, a life-saving drug that counteracts an opioid overdose, and Coos Health and Wellness began talking about disposal and what could be done. HIV Alliance has a disposal removal service, so they began looking at how to utilize that.
At the same time, word got out that one of the Coos Bay City Council members brought up the question, “What are we doing for syringe disposal?”
Frame got in touch with Councilwoman Lucinda DiNovo, letting her know that HIV Alliance provided the service for free.
“That day, (Coos Bay Fire) Chief Mark Anderson contacted me to learn about what’s available,” Frame said.
From there, four boxes were planned for installation. Those four are to go in at the Coos Bay, Eastside, Charleston and North Bend fire stations. The reason for those locations, as Frame described it, is because the locations are operated 24 hours a day and are a neutral location.
"Then the City of Coos Bay decided to put in an additional five boxes at some of their major spots,” Frame said. “This was because HIV Alliance can dispose for us.”
HIV Alliance is able to provide this disposal service for free because Coos and Curry counties are in its service area for naloxone training, syringe disposal and syringe exchange, Frame said. HIV Alliance will have trained personnel collect the syringes from these boxes and transport them to Lane or Douglas County for disposal.
“They are grant funded,” she added. “It was all a matter of the partners coming together. The fire stations will oversee that everything runs smoothly and HIV Alliance is committed to doing ongoing disposal.”
Each 30 gallon box costs $1,200, which includes shipping. The boxes will be black and marked with “SHARPS,” but will have other markings added to them. According to Frame, the fire stations are working on a plan to create a map with these sites available for the public.
“There are no cameras or recordings at these places,” Frame said. “They will be very anonymous and confidential, off to the side of each building so people can walk up and not let anyone know they’re there.”
Frame expects these boxes to be used often based on the amount of syringes seen at the annual Drug Take Back event both last year and this year, which also accepted used syringes.
“We had a huge amount of syringes brought in,” she said. “I’m guessing these boxes will need to be emptied every two weeks, but we’re not sure. But this is a huge burden lifted off our community because the cost of incinerating them and having someone empty these boxes and be in charge of their destruction is why we didn’t have it.”
The other five locations will include Mingus Park, the ballfield across from Mingus Park, the boat ramp at the Hollering Place, the Eastside boat ramp, and Empire Lakes.
“I’m just so proud of our community being willing and collaborating at this level,” Frame said.