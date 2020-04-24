COOS COUNTY — A short-term rental ban order, passed last month to discourage tourism, will come to an end April 30 after Coos County Commissioners voted Wednesday to let it expire.
As previously reported by The World, the county drafted the order as a way to limit non-essential travel to the area and minimize the risks of its citizen’s from possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
With local leisure and hospitality industries suffering the most job losses, most of which includes accommodation and food services, over the past four weeks, the commissioners on Wednesday expressed their interests in seeing jobs restored and the local economy reopen.
After some back and forth discussion, the board voted unanimously on a motion to let the order lapse and to send out a public notice informing local businesses and citizens of the expiration.
The motion also included directives, which came from the City of Coos Bay, to pass on to short-term rental and lodging facilities within the county to follow as they begin to reopen.
The directives, outlined in an email sent by Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock, include following state and federal safety measures that were put in place earlier this spring to stop and slow down the spread of COVID-19.
The Coos Bay City Council, which passed a resolution requesting lodging facilities to restrict services to essential and other indicated persons, will also revisit its resolution next month at a meeting scheduled for May 5.
Hotels and other short-term lodging facilities are to provide masks for their staff and guests, practice social distancing guidelines, to continue heighten sanitation of bathrooms and other common areas and to shut down access to their pools and spas.
“What we don’t want to do is draw a bunch of tourists to the area, but the county is going to have to reopen for business at some point,” said Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins at Wednesday’s meeting. “I talked to somebody from Bay Area Hospital today, I’ve talked to healthcare providers, I’ve talked to hoteliers and I’ve talked to city council people.”
“(I’ve) explain (to them) what we were talking about and what we were thinking and explain about Rodger’s request for the masks and everybody thinks it seems reasonable and thinks we’ll be able to handle this.”
The board also discussed possibly joining a coordinated regional effort to reopen more businesses in the area in the next coming weeks.
A motion to sign a letter from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to Gov. Kate Brown was also approved Wednesday which seeks consent from the state to being participating in the first phase of reopening the economy as outlined by the federal government.
The letter included reopening Coos, Douglas, Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties effective April 25. A number of guidelines set forth by the federal and state government would be followed to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The board voted 3-0 to sign the letter.
