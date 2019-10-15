COOS COUNTY — Ballots for Coos County’s upcoming special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will be mailed out this week, and the last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 15.
As for candidates, there are eight people looking to fill seven open board member positions for the newly formed Coos County Transportation District. Those eight include John Favors, LouAnn Dewater, Melissa Dovenspike, Rebecca Jennings, Doug Vesey, Richard Leshley, Timm Slater and Lauren Morris.
Transportation district board members will generally serve four year terms, but ORS 255.325 requires that the initial board members be altered to allow for board elections to occur every other year.
There are two measures on the ballot — one in the city of Lakeside, another in the city of Bandon.
If approved, Lakeside ballot measure 6-174 would authorize a tax levy for the next five years to provide law enforcement in the city of Lakeside.
A $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed property value tax would go toward contracting with the Coos County Sheriff’s office to have a deputy in Lakeside.
Bandon’s ballot measure 6-173 would issue a $5,500,000 general obligation bond to improve the water and sewer treatment, distribution and collection systems. The specific improvements to Bandon’s wastewater system would include a new head works screen, a grit removal system and UV control system at the wastewater treatment plant, replacement of the Fillmore Avenue wastewater pump station, repairs to the wastewater collection system, and a new raw-water clarifier at the treatment plant.
Cost of the bond is expected to result in a first-year tax levy of $0.56 per $1,000 of assessed value. The bond repayment schedule is designed to keep the bond levy rate at an annual target of $0.99 per $1,000 of home value.
Coos County voters should expect to receive their ballots between Oct. 18 and Oct. 23. If voters in Coos County have not received their ballot in the mail by Oct. 25 they should contact the Coos County Elections office. On election day, those interested can check the Coos County website for updated tabulation results. The first result report will be available shortly after 8 p.m.
The cost of postage to return a Coos County ballot for this election will be .55 cents, or the voters may choose to drop their ballot off at a local drop site located throughout the county, with ballots due no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 5.