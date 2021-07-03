America will celebrate its birthday this weekend, and around Coos County, a variety of celebrations are planned.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Independence Day celebration in Coos Bay will look different this year. The city’s traditional Independence Day activities and fireworks display in Mingus Park are again on hold, but there will still be an opportunity to celebrate.
The Mill Casino is partnering with Coos Bay and North Bend leaders for what it calls the “Bay Area Fireworks Extravaganza.”
The larger and more extravagant display hosted by The Mill will move to the entrance of the bay’s Marshfield Channel, across from the Coos History Museum at 10 p.m. on July 3.
There, residents can watch the fireworks from the Coos Bay Boardwalk and along U.S. Highway 101.
“This will allow us all to spread out, enjoy the show, and celebrate safely,” Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti wrote in a recent Friday Update.
Bandon’s Fourth festivities are slated to continue, with a parade in old town and grand fireworks display on the Coquille River waterfront scheduled for Independence Day, according to the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
The parade will set off at 10 a.m. and will travel down Highway 101 through old town Bandon. Most of the traditional activities during the day have been called off due to COVID, but the chamber suggests using the day for family events such as a picnic with family and friends or flying a kite at the beach.
On Sunday night, the grand fireworks display over the Coquille River will continue, and all of Bandon is invited to watch the sky light up.
The city of Powers is also planning a big weekend with its White Cedar Days celebration continuing this year.
The grand parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will run along downtown along Poplar, 2nd Avenue and the west end of Spruce Street. Community members are invited to participate in the parade by donning their most patriotic clothing.
Throughout the day Saturday, Powers is gearing up for fun. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. an outdoor market with family art will be held at Bicentennial Park with a craft fair at 2nd and Hemlock the same time. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., tours of the Pioneer House will be offered, and live music will be offered at the Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
On Independence Day, Powers will have its own fireworks celebration at dusk at Powers County Park.
