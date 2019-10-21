COOS COUNTY - Coos County 2019-2020 property tax statements were mailed Oct. 15. Property owners, who have not received their bill by the first week of November should contact the tax office.
To avoid any late charges, payment must be received or postmarked by Nov. 15.
Due to an error, Bandon residents should wait to pay their 2019-20 taxes until they receive a corrected statement. According to Mayor Mary Schamehorn, a city staff member incorrectly certified the bonds, resulting in slightly higher tax bills on the City of Bandon bond portion of the statement.
The county will be reissuing corrected statements, but it may not happen until sometime after Nov. 1, but still in time for people to receive the 2 percent discount for paying by Nov. 15.
"I know that a number of people probably paid their taxes the day they received their statement, and I am not sure whether a refund will be issued or a credit given on next year's taxes," Schamehorn said. "But as soon as we receive the information from the county, we will let people know."
Coos County will process 2019-2020 property tax payments through its bank’s payment center in Portland. This will speed up the delivery of tax dollars to the cities, schools, ports, hospitals and other districts in the county.
Payments may be made by mail or in person at the Coos County Tax Office, 250 North Baxter St., Coquille. Credit card payments are accepted in the office or online. Tax office hours are 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.
Contact information: Website: http://www.co.coos.or.us/.
For tax payment information, email coostax@co.coos.or.us or call 541-396-7725.
For property value information, email dharris@co.coos.or.us or call 541-396-7900.
For appeal of property value Information, email tdalton@co.coos.or.us or call 541-396-7600.