COQUILLE — The 2018 Guerin Memorial Conservation Essay Contest will be open to all Coos County students in grades 7-12, including home school students.
Criteria includes:
Topic choices: Select one for a minimum 500 word essay.
1. Explain how conservation practices used by landowners (farmers, ranchers, timber holders) can benefit water quality in Coos County.
2. What conservation practices used by landowners and/or the public in Coos County are utilized to protect soil and decrease erosion?
3. How have farming, ranching, or timber land management practices changed over the last 100 years to protect the environment and water quality in Coos County?
4. What are some ways that people in agricultural production in Coos County can protect the fertility of their soil?
5. How might water scarcity or quality affect agriculture in Coos County?
6. What is a riparian zone, and why is it important? How does a healthy riparian zone affect water quality?
7. Research and explain the concept of a ‘working landscape’ as it pertains to conservation. Include the social, economical, environmental, and agricultural relationships in your essay.
Deadline for submitting essays is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Mail four copies to: Coos Soil & Water Conservation District, 379 North Adams St., Coquille, OR 97423. Faxed and emailed essays will not be accepted.
Essays must be a minimum of 500 words and be typed or written in ink.
Cash prizes will include: $150, first place; $125, second place; and $100, third place.
All entries must include name, phone number, school name, and topic chosen.
Prizes are awarded at Coos SWCD’s annual meeting in December 2018. First place winner will have their name engraved on a traveling plaque. All winning names will be announced in future Coos SWCD publications.
For more information, contact Coos SWCD at 541-396-6879.