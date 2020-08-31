COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9 Program is holding its 3rd annual fundraiser this year via Facebook Live due to COVID-19 related issues.
"In year's past our "Donation Bucket" has always accounted for a large amount of our funds raised at our yearly event,"said Deputy Adam Slater on the Facebook post. "We have created this fundraiser to allow all of you who are not able to attend in person this year to still donate to the Pups!"
All proceeds received go to the Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9 Program. These funds support training/travel, K-9 equipment, Required medical care, potential purchase of new K-9 and other unforeseen K-9 related expenses.
This fundraiser will be removed on Nov. 21, 2020 at the conclusion of the Facebook Live Event.
To access the fundraiser, go to the Odin & Raven Coos County Sheriff's K9's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ccsopaws/.
