COQUILLE — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is getting new radio consoles for its dispatch center that are expected to arrive this fall.
Coos County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized the Sheriff’s Office to purchase four new radio consoles that would begin the agency’s multiyear process to upgrade the radio system.
Currently, the department is using discontinued Motorola Gold Elite radio consoles, which runs off a smaller memory processor and only accepts floppy disks to transfer information. According to Coos County Sheriff’s Capt. Kelley Andrews, the system was last updated in 1997 and is now at its end of service.
The new Avtec Scout radios consoles will be purchased through Communications Northwest, a Portland-based retailer of commercial grade communication equipment. The cost to acquire, install and train dispatchers on the new system is estimated to be $113,821.87. At the meeting, Andrews said the funds to purchase the radios will be coming out of the state’s Title III funding, which is overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
In May 2018, the USFS changed the authorized uses for its funds to include covering training costs and equipment purchases directly related to emergency services, including law enforcement’s patrol on federal lands. As a result the board also approved a resolution to transfer $60,000 between departments within the Title III account.
Andrews said the radios will be installed following an upcoming seismic retrofit of the CCSO dispatch center. This will likely take place in the next six-to-eight months and the duration of the retrofit should take about four months to complete. In the event of a Cascadia-type earthquake, the building will be able to withstand its impact and continue services.
The dispatch center is tasked with answering emergency calls from over 43,000 of the county’s residents. In addition to providing dispatch services to Bandon, Myrtle Point and Powers police departments, the center also provides support to the Confederated Tribal Police, BLM’s Federal Law Enforcement Officers and the USFS. A wide array of fire department and medical ambulances throughout Coos County also received dispatch support.
“Our entire radio system as a whole is at the end of its life and service,” said Andrews. “This is the first part of upgrading it and now we have to go out and look for funding for trying to get our radio towers replaced.”
According to Andrews, the new consoles will operate on the current tower sites but it will still need to have its microwaves upgraded as well as the radios on the towers redone.
“It’s just really putting up those (upgrades) to make the signal clear,” said Andrews. “Once we get the radios on the towers and microwaves ... that would complete the whole project.”