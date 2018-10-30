COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office will be unable to process any concealed handgun license and fingerprint services from November 5-9 as its office undergoes a computer and software upgrade.
According to its press release, that includes renewals, applications, address changes, name changes, duplicates and reinstatements. It also includes suspending its fingerprint services temporarily as the upgrade is put in place.
The Sheriff's Office is asking those in need of such services to contact its offices for further assistance or to make an appointment. It is anticipating appointments to fill up quickly and advises residents to be prepare to wait.
For those needing fingerprint services during its upgrade, contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-396-7801 for a list of alternate providers.
As the department transitions and learns the new computer system, slight delays are to be expected.