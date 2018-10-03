COOS COUNTY – A sergeant with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received recognition on Wednesday.
During a meeting with the Chiefs and Sheriffs of Coos and Curry counties, Sgt. Toby Floyd was singled out to commemorate his six years of service with the Oregon Narcotics Enforcement Association, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
“(Sgt.) Floyd had served as the Vice President for (ONEA) Region 3 . . . since 2012,” the release said.
Floyd first began his career with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1991, moving on in 2004 to the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team. From there, he became a narcotics detective before being promoted to SCINT supervisor. He returned to the CCSO as a patrol sergeant in 2012, but “during his tenure in SCINT, (Sgt.) Floyd was instrumental in managing and writing grants,” the release said.
These grants he helped secure provided SCINT with the ability to hire more people and better serve Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties.
But during the year he returned to patrol duties, he was also elected as the Vice President for Region 3 of the ONEA where he assisted with statewide issues, trained narcotics officers, and represented southwestern Oregon interests, according to the release.
It wasn’t until earlier this year that Floyd stepped away from his position to “focus on other parts of his life and career,” the release said.