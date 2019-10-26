COOS COUNTY — A Coos County Sheriff’s Office main radio tower was in and out of service last weekend, disrupting communication transmissions for about 24 hours, according to CCSO Captain Gabriel Fabrizio.
A number of the tower's electrical devices that convert battery power into usable energy shut down Friday, Oct. 18, halting communication between its dispatch center and numerous first responders.
“I went around Saturday night to our other tower sites and basically cannibalized some of the DC rectifiers, (the electrical devices), from two other towers of ours to put into the one main tower,” said Fabrizio.
With added assistance from Day Wireless Systems, which provides maintenance services to the Sheriff’s Office, the department was able to fully restore its internal communication lines by replacing the electrical devices, among other temporary repairs.
“The current radio system we have, which includes the towers that broadcast and receive transmissions from firefighters, ambulances, deputies and officers in the field is long past its expected time of replacement,” said Fabrizio. “It’s actually at the end of its life.”
For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Office has worked to update its entire dispatch center by upgrading its outdated technology one step at a time.
So far, the department has acquired funding to purchase new portable radios, consoles and computer servers in its efforts to improve its coverage areas and communication systems.
In June, the Sheriff's Office suffered a setback to those upgrades when the emergency communication tower necessary for loggers, fire personnel and ham radio operators was vandalized, causing more than $60,000 in damage. The case has yet to be solved.
With its radio towers having equipment over 20 years old, Fabrizio said he’s concerned about replacing parts that have been discontinued.
"I can't tell you how many times we've gotten parts on e-Bay or improvised something to do work around those towers," he said.
Earlier this year, the Sheriff’s Office completed an inspection of its radio towers with engineering firms Codan Communications and Microwave Networks.
“We have a plan in place which involves partnering with the Coos Forest Protective Association and BLM to cross-load our equipment and share towers,” said Fabrizio. “We’ll go from five towers to 11 towers, which would help us increase our coverage, but more importantly be on a much more reliable system.”
With funding being a primary issue, Fabrizio said the department is consulting with commissioners and exploring ways to secure funds to support the upgrades, which have been estimated to be about $3.3 million.
The Sheriff’s Office omitted the improvement project from its 2019-2020 budget, recognizing it would be too much of a financial burden for the county to take on, said Fabrizio.
With limited grant monies available, Fabrizio said he’s researched additional funding options by looking to other law enforcement agencies who have funded their projects through tax levies or loans.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center currently handles emergency calls for over 43,000 Coos County residents. It provides dispatch support for a number of law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the county.
It also provides part-time dispatch services to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Confederated Tribes Police Department, as well as transfers medical calls to Bay Cities Ambulance in Bandon, Coos Bay and North Bend.
“It’s the communication link from the citizens of Coos County to all first responders,” said Fabrizio. “The potential consequences and dangers of not being able to get information out to first responders could be loss of life or limb.”
During the outage last weekend, Fabrizio said dispatchers were able to communicate with several fire departments around the county and other first responders through the Everbridge program, a countywide emergency notification system.
While the program proved helpful in communicating with firefighters and other safety personnel Friday and Saturday, Fabrizio said it isn’t a long-term solution in addressing its outdated radio towers.
Anyone can sign up to receive notifications under the Everbridge alert system by visiting https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724057. The program sends messages directly to people’s cell phones, alerting them of emergency conditions in their area. For those needing additional assistance, contact Coos County Emergency Manager Mike Murphy at 541-396-7790.