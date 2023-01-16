On January 16, 2023 at 1153 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report a vehicle stuck in flood waters on Fishtrap Road near the intersection of Fat Elk Road, just east of the city of Coquille.
The caller advised dispatch the driver was stranded in the flood waters and unable to get out.
Coos County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy Brian Kent responded to the location along with members from the Coquille Fire Department, and Myrtle Point Fire Department.
Upon arriving on scene first responded located a silver Ford compact car which had driven deep into the floodwaters on Fishtrap Road.
The vehicle had stalled on the flooded road near fast moving water, which was rushing towards the Coquille River making it hazardous for the driver to get to safety.
First responders were successful in removing the driver from the vehicle and getting the individual to dry ground. The driver was examined by medical staff on scene and ultimately released without injury.
Mast Brothers Towing responded to the location and recovered the vehicle from the flood waters without further incident.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all first responders who assisted in the rescue: Coquille Fire Department, Myrtle Point Fire Department, and Mast Brothers Towing.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind travelers during the rainy season to avoid roads which are flooded as you may miscalculate the depth of the water.
There may also be substantial damage to the roadway obscured by flood waters. Please find an alternate route when flood waters are present.
