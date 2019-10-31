COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old Coos Bay man who has been missing since Oct. 10.
According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, Michael D. Vos was last seen wearing a camo long sleeve button up shirt and dark colored cotton slacks.
He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes, gray/light brown hair.
“Mr. Vos is currently suffering some mental health issues,” said the press release. “(He) believes the devil and angels are speaking to him. Family reports he is skilled in primitive survival frequenting the South Powers and Elk River area.”
Anyone with information about Vos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800. His vehicle has been located, but authorities are encouraging folks who may have seen it between Oct. 10 and Oct. 29 to give them a call.