COQUILLE – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received approval from Coos County commissioners Tuesday morning to purchase two new computer servers for its dispatch center.
The Dell Poweredge R230 servers will provide enough capacity to operate and support the department’s recently updated radio consoles, which were purchased back in September.
The total costs to purchase both servers would be approximately $5,000, Sheriff Craig Zanni explained to the board. The department will use Title III state funding to buy the new servers, which allows for law enforcement agencies to use these funds for equipment and training purposes.
The Sheriff’s Office has been working on upgrading its entire dispatch center to address its failing system for the last few years. In addition to replacing the radio consoles and securing the servers, the department still needs to upgrade its radio towers and its microwave frequencies.
At the meeting, Zanni spoke about the department’s success in pushing for the multiyear project to improve its outdated dispatch system without straining or negatively affecting the county’s budget.
“We’re not done yet, but we’re moving forward,” Zanni said.
Currently, the CCSO dispatch center is receiving a seismic retrofit, which is estimated to be completed in about four months. The building will now be updated to withstand a Cascadia-type natural disaster. While it’s under construction, the center will install its new radios and servers.
Zanni also sought approval from commissioners to accept a grant from Homeland Security to purchase additional mobile and portable radios for its emergency management operations.
The grant was approved by commissioners and awarded to the emergency management department for $132,750. The Coos County Emergency Management division oversees the county’s disaster plan and its overall preparedness. It works year-round assisting surrounding agencies in their disaster plans and helping them become better prepared.